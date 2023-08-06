Previous
Beach walk by 365projectclmutlow
92 / 365

Beach walk

We have had such lovely weather this weekend, made even more special by being at Whangamata beach. Enjoyed magical walks along the beach 😊
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
25% complete

