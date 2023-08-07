Previous
Seagulls Reflection by 365projectclmutlow
Seagulls Reflection

Conditions were perfect for getting reflections down on the beach over the weekend. This seagull was a willing model (as long as I didn't get too close)
Christine Louise

Diana ace
Picture perfect, you even got a great shadow!
August 7th, 2023  
