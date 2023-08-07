Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
Seagulls Reflection
Conditions were perfect for getting reflections down on the beach over the weekend. This seagull was a willing model (as long as I didn't get too close)
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
93
photos
30
followers
27
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th August 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Picture perfect, you even got a great shadow!
August 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close