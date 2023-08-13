Previous
Vibrant Poppy by 365projectclmutlow
99 / 365

Vibrant Poppy

It's Poppy time and this gorgeous one was in my garden. I used my macro lens to get in nice and close
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
