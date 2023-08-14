Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
The Birth of a Poppy
Following on from yesterday's poppy in full bloom. I went out to the garden this morning, after a recent shower of rain and found this poppy about to burst into full bloom. I just loved the curled up petals about to burst open.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
1
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
100
photos
32
followers
29
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th August 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this beauty, such lovely detail especially on the drops!
August 14th, 2023
