The Birth of a Poppy
The Birth of a Poppy

Following on from yesterday's poppy in full bloom. I went out to the garden this morning, after a recent shower of rain and found this poppy about to burst into full bloom. I just loved the curled up petals about to burst open.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beauty, such lovely detail especially on the drops!
August 14th, 2023  
