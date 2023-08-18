Play a Tune

Previous
One of the thing I'm really enjoying about being in 365 is when I haven't managed to take a photo for the day, it gives me the opportunity to do something with one of my favourite photos I have taken in the past, they would normally have just sat on my computer and never seen the light of day. This photo is another one from my visit to the old timber mill site, it had houses for the workers, and apparently after the hotel closed people moved on to this house and enjoyed a sing along to the tunes coming from this piano.
julia ace
Nice shot.. It is just a treasure trove for a photographer. A group of us went there a few months back.
August 18th, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a wonderful image and story - love the tones - I too love revisiting past images
August 18th, 2023  
Nick ace
Looks familiar. I like it in black and white. Such a great place to visit with a camera.
August 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and great b/w, it sure pops on black!
August 18th, 2023  
