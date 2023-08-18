Play a Tune

One of the thing I'm really enjoying about being in 365 is when I haven't managed to take a photo for the day, it gives me the opportunity to do something with one of my favourite photos I have taken in the past, they would normally have just sat on my computer and never seen the light of day. This photo is another one from my visit to the old timber mill site, it had houses for the workers, and apparently after the hotel closed people moved on to this house and enjoyed a sing along to the tunes coming from this piano.