Old taps by 365projectclmutlow
105 / 365

Old taps

Another photo from the old timber mill site, these old kitchen taps have definitely seen better days and pretty decrepit looking. I added to that look with my editing.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and fabulous editing.
August 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and editing
August 19th, 2023  
