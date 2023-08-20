Previous
Pod

I found this washed up on the beach after one of our storms. I am unsure what it is but felt its detail and tones would look good in a photograph.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Christine Louise

Jennifer Eurell ace
Very interesting find.
August 20th, 2023  
julia ace
It's off the Montbrecia bulb.. often see them around beaches.. like lace..
August 20th, 2023  
