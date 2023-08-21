Previous
The Petals Have Fallen by 365projectclmutlow
The Petals Have Fallen

The final chapter of my well photographed Poppy, the petals have all fallen but still it is a striking flower
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
Christine Louise
Diana ace
How amazing, I have never seen a poppy look like this! Beautifully captured and lovely detail.
August 21st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is the beauty of photography - even spent flowers can look amazing. Great photo.
August 21st, 2023  
