108 / 365
Red Admiral Butterfly
I captured this butterfly on an outside windowsill. It's a Red Admiral butterfly and is found only in NZ. It's Māori name is kahukura which means "red cloak"
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details
Album
365
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful detail and colours.
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great details. A handsome butterfly.
August 22nd, 2023
