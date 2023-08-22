Previous
Red Admiral Butterfly by 365projectclmutlow
Red Admiral Butterfly

I captured this butterfly on an outside windowsill. It's a Red Admiral butterfly and is found only in NZ. It's Māori name is kahukura which means "red cloak"
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up with wonderful detail and colours.
August 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great details. A handsome butterfly.
August 22nd, 2023  
