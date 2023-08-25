Previous
The bees are loving all the spring blossoms that are out, today they were especially enjoying my Lilly of the Valley shrub. I was able to get up nice and close to them busy at work.
Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely bee shot. They are always too fast for me!
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Terrific close up and detail. I am too slow for them ;-)
August 25th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
You sure have managed to get close - and managed some fabulous detail as well.
August 25th, 2023  
