Previous
111 / 365
Bee
The bees are loving all the spring blossoms that are out, today they were especially enjoying my Lilly of the Valley shrub. I was able to get up nice and close to them busy at work.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
3
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely bee shot. They are always too fast for me!
August 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Terrific close up and detail. I am too slow for them ;-)
August 25th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
You sure have managed to get close - and managed some fabulous detail as well.
August 25th, 2023
