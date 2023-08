Beware of The Croc

Being from NZ where snakes and crocodiles don't live, when we were in Northern Queensland I was quite intrigued by the crocodile warning signs by the beaches and waterways. I'm pleased to say I didn't come upon any unexpectedly and the day we went on a tour on a river in the rainforest, because it was quite cold for Queensland, they were not out and about but we did come across this one and a baby one. I was quite lucky to get a couple of reasonable photos.