Tree by 365projectclmutlow
115 / 365

Tree

I captured this colorful tree on my phone while in Queensland Aussie. I spotted it today when I was going through my photos and thought with the sky made it look interesting
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details

