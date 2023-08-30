Previous
Ferns by 365projectclmutlow
Ferns

I had to pull this fern plant out of my garden and couldn't let it go to waste, so a number of photos were taken that I will play around with and see what I can create.
Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
julia ace
Love it.. make a great print..
August 30th, 2023  
Dianne
Well I really like this one. Beautifully done. Fav
August 30th, 2023  
