Unfurling Frond
A close up of one of the fronds from yesterday's photo of ferns.
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
117
photos
33
followers
29
following
32% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and detail.
August 31st, 2023
Karen
Awesome
August 31st, 2023
