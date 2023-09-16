Previous
The journey continues by 365projectclmutlow
133 / 365

The journey continues

After crossing the bridge they thought they would head for greener pastures...
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Christine Louise

I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
wonderful capture and light, the front one seems to be smiling ;-)
September 16th, 2023  
Dianne
This is great.
September 16th, 2023  
