Bike park by 365projectclmutlow
136 / 365

Bike park

We have a renowned mountain bike park here in Rotorua, this creative bike statue is at the entrance to the park
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Dawn ace
Cool
September 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great idea and fabulous statue.
September 19th, 2023  
