Previous
136 / 365
Bike park
We have a renowned mountain bike park here in Rotorua, this creative bike statue is at the entrance to the park
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
2
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Dawn
ace
Cool
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great idea and fabulous statue.
September 19th, 2023
