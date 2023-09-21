Previous
Caught in the setting sun by 365projectclmutlow
138 / 365

Caught in the setting sun

I managed to capture these blossoms on a tree as the sun was going down. I'm not sure what the name of the tree is and a quick google search didn't give me the answer.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
37% complete

Photo Details

