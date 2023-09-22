Previous
Water droplets in a web by 365projectclmutlow
139 / 365

Water droplets in a web

I spotted this web with glistening droplets on it in a corner in my garden
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such amazing shapes and colour!
September 22nd, 2023  
