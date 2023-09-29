Previous
Enjoying the nectar by 365projectclmutlow
146 / 365

Enjoying the nectar

This bee was busy collecting pollen and nectar from my Rosemary bush one morning
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful macro with amazing clarity and detail.
September 29th, 2023  
