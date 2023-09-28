Previous
Under the rainbow by 365projectclmutlow
145 / 365

Under the rainbow

While I was going for a walk along the beach this afternoon this lovely vibrant rainbow appeared. I was trying to capture it when this rider and her horses came along. I made it home before it rained but only just :-)
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
