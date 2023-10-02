Sign up
149 / 365
Surfing
It wasn't ideal surf for the surfers this past weekend but good for this learner to practice in the few waves that were there. Another shot for the people playing subject
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
0
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos.
149
photos
37
followers
31
following
Dawn
ace
A nice action shot
October 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot and wave movement.
October 2nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot 👍😊
October 2nd, 2023
