152 / 365
The look out
Another photo form my walk int he Redwood Forest yesterday. This is one of our major tourist attractions and when you are there you understand why.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Dianne
Wow - this is gorgeous.
October 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this wonderful scenery, it looks like paradise!
October 5th, 2023
