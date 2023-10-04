Sign up
151 / 365
Looking Up
I went for a walk in our Redwood forest today, the trees are so majestic and when you look up this is the view you get.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
41% complete
