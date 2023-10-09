Previous
Daisy amongst the lavender by 365projectclmutlow
156 / 365

Daisy amongst the lavender

I was out in my daughter's garden with my camera when I spotted this daisy amongst the lavender.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Christine Louise

Dawn ace
Lovely and dof
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours, great dof too.
October 9th, 2023  
