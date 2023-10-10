Previous
Tulip centre by 365projectclmutlow
157 / 365

Tulip centre

The centre of a tulip can be very striking.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Delwyn Barnett ace
So lovely and very effective in black and white
October 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous focus and contrasts, love the zoom burst effect too.
October 10th, 2023  
