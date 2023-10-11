COVID Bear

During our first COVID lockdown in March 2020 many people put teddy bears at the front of their houses for children to spot while out walking. I have seen this forlorn looking fella down the road from my house since way back then. When I was out with my grand daughter for a walk this afternoon, she was helping me find something to take a photo of for posting tonight and suggested we go to this little fella. He has survived 3 summers, 4 winters, extreme heat and rain, and even a cyclone.

He may be looking a little worse for wear but still holding on...