Blue Feather

I picked up this feather a while ago while walking in the forest, due to its blue colourings I would say it is from the Tūī.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful feather, such gorgeous tones.
October 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like the way the iridescent blue merges with the background - plus the lovely detail at the forefront.
October 17th, 2023  
