Previous
162 / 365
Blue Feather
I picked up this feather a while ago while walking in the forest, due to its blue colourings I would say it is from the Tūī.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
2
1
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful feather, such gorgeous tones.
October 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I like the way the iridescent blue merges with the background - plus the lovely detail at the forefront.
October 17th, 2023
