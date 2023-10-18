Previous
Feeding lambs by 365projectclmutlow
163 / 365

Feeding lambs

Spotted the sheep in the paddock at the end of our road and popped up to see if I could get some photos, these twin lambs wanting to feed from their mum were ideal models for me
18th October 2023

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Photo Details

