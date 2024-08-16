Previous
Unbelievable by 365projectorgchristine
These ladies hiked down to the of the Bright Angel trail and spent time camping - and when we saw them they were hiking back out. I was and a so impressed.
Bright Angel Campground is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, 9.5 miles from the South Rim and 14 miles from the North Rim. The campground is 1/2 mile north of the Colorado River, and sits along Bright Angel Creek. The campground is less than 1/2 mile from Phantom Ranch. The area is characterized by the river delta where Bright Angel Creek meets the Colorado River. There is a ranger station, emergency phone, year-round potable water, and toilets. To reach this campground you can travel the South Kaibab Trail (and cross the black bridge) or the Bright Angel Trail (and cross the silver bridge) from the South Rim, or travel the North Kaibab Trail from the North Rim. Cottonwood trees shade Bright Angel Campground and the creek is a wonderful place to cool off. Deer, ringtail cats, gray foxes, and squirrels are often seen. Popular activities include relaxing, wading in Bright Angel Creek, stargazing, fishing, and day hiking. Day hike destinations include the River Trail and Phantom Overlook. Seasonal ranger programs are offered. Snack items and meals are available for purchase at Phantom Ranch Lodge
Diana ace
Fabulous storytelling capture! It sounds like a fabulous place to visit.
August 16th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
August 16th, 2024  
