Viking Ship

Viking Ship Museum in Oslo Fjord Norway it was everything and more then it said it was.

"Come face to face with some of the world's greatest Viking treasures! Experience the best-preserved Viking Ships in the world and unique burial artefacts from boat graves around the Oslo Fjord. These ships have been on voyages of the sea before they became the final resting place for their wealthy owners. Here you will see incredible woodcarving's, mysterious skeleton remains and an immersive film that takes you into the Viking era. This is a museum experience out of the ordinary."