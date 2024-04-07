While photographing the stars

Vandenberg launched a rocket it was an amazing sight to see. The quiet campground let out a holler.

History:

Vandenberg Air Force Base, is a United States Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. Established in 1941, Vandenberg Space Force Base is a space launch base, launching spacecraft from the Western Range, and also performs missile testing. The United States Space Force's Space Launch Delta 30 serves as the host delta for the base. In addition to its military space launch mission, Vandenberg Space Force Base also hosts space launches for civil and commercial space entities, such as NASA and SpaceX. It is also featured in William Pierces Novel "The Turner Diaries".