White on White by 365projectorgheatherb
10 / 365

White on White

A stand of birch trees at St. Mike's College, where I like to walk most days.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
