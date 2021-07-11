Sign up
24 / 365
Rainy Day Flowers
Grateful for all the potted flowers around downtown public buildings.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
24
photos
14
followers
23
following
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th July 2021 4:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
pink
Lesley
ace
Very pretty. I do love Toronto.
July 11th, 2021
