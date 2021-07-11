Previous
Rainy Day Flowers by 365projectorgheatherb
24 / 365

Rainy Day Flowers

Grateful for all the potted flowers around downtown public buildings.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Heather

Heather
I live in Toronto, Canada.
Lesley ace
Very pretty. I do love Toronto.
July 11th, 2021  
