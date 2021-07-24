Previous
Next
Fountain Breeze by 365projectorgheatherb
37 / 365

Fountain Breeze

I took this photo a few days ago, when it was really hot. This guy had the right idea.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great capture!
July 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise