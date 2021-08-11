Previous
Next
The Dig by 365projectorgheatherb
55 / 365

The Dig

Grateful to these guys, who are working so hard on such a massively hot and humid day to prepare the flower beds beside the street for some new plantings.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Must be Bob and Ben the flower(pot) bed men !! Great candid !
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise