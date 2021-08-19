Previous
My Turn by 365projectorgheatherb
63 / 365

My Turn

I was sitting by a little pond tucked away on campus watching various birds come for sips of water. Then this squirrel appeared for its turn, but it kept an eye on me the whole time.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Heather

I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lin ace
Well captured - I'm always surprised by this color of squirrel - we don't have those here in the South.
August 20th, 2021  
