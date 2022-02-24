Previous
Field of Ice by 365projectorgheatherb
251 / 365

Field of Ice

Fields of ice are all around, the result of rain and melted snow, followed by another deep freeze. This too shall pass. In the meantime, watch your step!
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
68% complete

Photo Details

