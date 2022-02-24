Sign up
251 / 365
Field of Ice
Fields of ice are all around, the result of rain and melted snow, followed by another deep freeze. This too shall pass. In the meantime, watch your step!
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
251
photos
30
followers
25
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd February 2022 6:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
