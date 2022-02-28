Sign up
256 / 365
Morning Light
These houseplants are sitting on our dining table, and on sunny days the morning light gives them the most vibrant of greens. I love looking at them as I sit at the table and read the morning paper- simple pleasures.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
256
Tags
green
,
sunlight
,
houseplants
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 1st, 2022
