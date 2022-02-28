Previous
Next
Morning Light by 365projectorgheatherb
256 / 365

Morning Light

These houseplants are sitting on our dining table, and on sunny days the morning light gives them the most vibrant of greens. I love looking at them as I sit at the table and read the morning paper- simple pleasures.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise