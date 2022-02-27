Sign up
255 / 365
What Remains
In summer, this fence was lined with so many tall stalks of beautiful yellow flowers (not sure the name of them). In winter, this is what remains.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
255
photos
31
followers
26
following
69% complete
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
27th February 2022 5:12pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
,
dried flower stalks
Barb
ace
I like the perspective you chose!
February 27th, 2022
