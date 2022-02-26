Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
253 / 365
Time for a Chat
Even on a cold and dreary day, these women are happy to sit for a chat. I smile whenever I pass them on campus.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
253
photos
31
followers
26
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
26th February 2022 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
sculpture
,
two women
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close