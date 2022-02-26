Previous
Next
Time for a Chat by 365projectorgheatherb
253 / 365

Time for a Chat

Even on a cold and dreary day, these women are happy to sit for a chat. I smile whenever I pass them on campus.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise