282 / 365
Old Faithful
The humble house sparrow may be so common that we take it for granted, but I've come to appreciate its faithful presence. Where would we be without the birds?
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th March 2022 5:21am
Tags
bird
spring
house sparrow
