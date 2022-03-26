Previous
Old Faithful
Old Faithful

The humble house sparrow may be so common that we take it for granted, but I've come to appreciate its faithful presence. Where would we be without the birds?
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
