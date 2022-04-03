Sign up
290 / 365
A Little Smile
I was delighted to come upon these purple crocuses today since not many are out yet. And I thought they formed a little smile :)
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
3rd April 2022 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
crocuses
