Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
291 / 365
Getting Ready
This red-winged blackbird is getting ready to belt it out. When it does, it puffs up and displays full red patches on its shoulders. Here, the red is just starting to be displayed. Alas, timing is everything.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
291
photos
34
followers
26
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th April 2022 4:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
red-winged blackbird
Jo Worboys
Another one we don't have here, thank you for showing us Heather
April 4th, 2022
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
I was hoping I could capture the full red display. It's quite amazing! Another time :)
April 4th, 2022
Lin
ace
Love those birds
April 4th, 2022
Heather
ace
@linnypinny
Me, too! When I hear them, I know that spring has really arrived :)
April 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close