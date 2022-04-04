Previous
Getting Ready

This red-winged blackbird is getting ready to belt it out. When it does, it puffs up and displays full red patches on its shoulders. Here, the red is just starting to be displayed. Alas, timing is everything.
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Another one we don't have here, thank you for showing us Heather
April 4th, 2022  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys I was hoping I could capture the full red display. It's quite amazing! Another time :)
April 4th, 2022  
Lin ace
Love those birds
April 4th, 2022  
Heather ace
@linnypinny Me, too! When I hear them, I know that spring has really arrived :)
April 4th, 2022  
