Spring Light by 365projectorgheatherb
301 / 365

Spring Light

Great sunlight today on the leaves and flowers of the scilla- a real spring day!
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
So pretty with the sunlight shining down on the lovely blue flowers. A great capture.
April 15th, 2022  
