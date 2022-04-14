Sign up
301 / 365
Spring Light
Great sunlight today on the leaves and flowers of the scilla- a real spring day!
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
301
photos
34
followers
26
following
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Tags
green
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
scilla
wendy frost
ace
So pretty with the sunlight shining down on the lovely blue flowers. A great capture.
April 15th, 2022
