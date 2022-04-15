Previous
Next
Spring Fare by 365projectorgheatherb
302 / 365

Spring Fare

This male house sparrow is dining on the new tree buds. I'm surprised that any buds survive at all. I guess nature has it worked out.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise