302 / 365
Spring Fare
This male house sparrow is dining on the new tree buds. I'm surprised that any buds survive at all. I guess nature has it worked out.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
302
photos
34
followers
26
following
82% complete
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th April 2022 5:04am
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
sparrow
