Red and Blue
306 / 365

Red and Blue

Snow flurries (!!!) yesterday and ice pellets today, but these tulips and scilla have survived. And tomorrow spring will be back!
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
