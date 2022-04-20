Sign up
307 / 365
We Can Do It!
Although the temperature was still a little nippy, the sun came out and so did lots of people to enjoy the track around the park. The feeling seemed to be: We will make it spring!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
green
,
spring
,
park
,
joggers
,
walkers
,
cyclist
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to see so many out and about enjoying the Spring sunshine ! You have captured the activity so well !
April 21st, 2022
