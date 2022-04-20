Previous
We Can Do It! by 365projectorgheatherb
307 / 365

We Can Do It!

Although the temperature was still a little nippy, the sun came out and so did lots of people to enjoy the track around the park. The feeling seemed to be: We will make it spring!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see so many out and about enjoying the Spring sunshine ! You have captured the activity so well !
April 21st, 2022  
