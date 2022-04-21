Sign up
308 / 365
New Neighbours
A drizzly day, but the street has been brightened up by some new neighbours.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
yellow
,
orange
,
pigeons
,
street art
Jo Worboys
These are brilliant ;;! Love them
April 21st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Big and bright , but the pigeons are not at all impressed ! ha !
April 21st, 2022
