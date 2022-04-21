Previous
New Neighbours by 365projectorgheatherb
308 / 365

New Neighbours

A drizzly day, but the street has been brightened up by some new neighbours.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Jo Worboys
These are brilliant ;;! Love them
April 21st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Big and bright , but the pigeons are not at all impressed ! ha !
April 21st, 2022  
