310 / 365
Yellow Smiles
Forsythia in a field of scilla, like yellow smiles.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
310
Tags
yellow
flowers
spring
forsythia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty against the blue and green bokeh in the background !fav
April 23rd, 2022
Jo Worboys
A lovely ' soft' picture Heather and blue and yellow go so well together. Fav
April 23rd, 2022
