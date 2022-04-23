Previous
Yellow Smiles by 365projectorgheatherb
310 / 365

Yellow Smiles

Forsythia in a field of scilla, like yellow smiles.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty against the blue and green bokeh in the background !fav
April 23rd, 2022  
Jo Worboys
A lovely ' soft' picture Heather and blue and yellow go so well together. Fav
April 23rd, 2022  
