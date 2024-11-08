Previous
Enjoying the Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1240

Enjoying the Day

The sun, a book, and a kitty companion (who wanted some attention): a perfect autumn day.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful ! both enjoying the late Autumn sun , sitting amongst the fallen leaves and relaxing - such a a beautiful image ! fav
November 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Nice candid! My kind of day!
November 9th, 2024  
