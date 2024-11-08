Sign up
Previous
Photo 1240
Enjoying the Day
The sun, a book, and a kitty companion (who wanted some attention): a perfect autumn day.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1240
photos
61
followers
27
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th November 2024 5:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
park
,
autumn
,
candid
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful ! both enjoying the late Autumn sun , sitting amongst the fallen leaves and relaxing - such a a beautiful image ! fav
November 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice candid! My kind of day!
November 9th, 2024
